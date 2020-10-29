172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|mahindra-holidays-resorts-india-q2-profit-up-18-to-rs-28-7-crore-6036861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Q2 profit up 18% to Rs 28.7 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.42 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a filing to BSE.

Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Thursday reported a 17.81 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.77 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 510.81 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 573.83 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

MHRIL MD and CEO Kavinder Singh said that the company’s resilient business model along with effective cost control measures has stood the test of extremely trying times.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd closed at Rs 166.40 on BSE, up 0.94 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India #Results

