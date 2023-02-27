English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra CIE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,246.84 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,246.84 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 2,064.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 657.81 crore in December 2022 down 919.95% from Rs. 80.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 219.45 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra CIE shares closed at 448.60 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 138.05% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra CIE Automotive
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,246.842,723.152,064.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,246.842,723.152,064.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,216.031,472.591,006.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.76-14.2250.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost236.48319.38301.54
    Depreciation76.7387.1782.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses526.69628.50502.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.66229.74119.49
    Other Income24.4013.8017.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax240.06243.54136.73
    Interest7.9316.6412.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax232.13226.91124.05
    Exceptional Items37.87---12.80
    P/L Before Tax270.00226.91111.25
    Tax75.5555.8432.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities194.45171.0778.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-852.64--0.09
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-658.20171.0779.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.380.301.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-657.81171.3780.23
    Equity Share Capital379.32379.32379.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.354.522.11
    Diluted EPS-17.354.522.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.354.512.11
    Diluted EPS-17.354.522.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra CIE #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Results
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 12:11 pm