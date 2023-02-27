Mahindra CIE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,246.84 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,246.84 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 2,064.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 657.81 crore in December 2022 down 919.95% from Rs. 80.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 219.45 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 448.60 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 138.05% over the last 12 months.