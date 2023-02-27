Mahindra CIE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,246.84 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,246.84 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 2,064.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 657.81 crore in December 2022 down 919.95% from Rs. 80.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 219.45 crore in December 2021.
Mahindra CIE shares closed at 448.60 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 138.05% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra CIE Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,246.84
|2,723.15
|2,064.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,246.84
|2,723.15
|2,064.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,216.03
|1,472.59
|1,006.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.76
|-14.22
|50.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|236.48
|319.38
|301.54
|Depreciation
|76.73
|87.17
|82.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|526.69
|628.50
|502.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|215.66
|229.74
|119.49
|Other Income
|24.40
|13.80
|17.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|240.06
|243.54
|136.73
|Interest
|7.93
|16.64
|12.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|232.13
|226.91
|124.05
|Exceptional Items
|37.87
|--
|-12.80
|P/L Before Tax
|270.00
|226.91
|111.25
|Tax
|75.55
|55.84
|32.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|194.45
|171.07
|78.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-852.64
|--
|0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-658.20
|171.07
|79.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.38
|0.30
|1.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-657.81
|171.37
|80.23
|Equity Share Capital
|379.32
|379.32
|379.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.35
|4.52
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-17.35
|4.52
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.35
|4.51
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-17.35
|4.52
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited