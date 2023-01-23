Mah Seamless Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.55 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,338.49 1,410.78 1,139.40 Other Operating Income 0.06 3.43 -- Total Income From Operations 1,338.55 1,414.21 1,139.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 807.20 953.38 855.39 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 75.36 -25.21 -80.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 24.39 26.65 21.42 Depreciation 34.62 34.32 34.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 185.41 209.52 173.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.57 215.55 134.79 Other Income 18.09 21.56 22.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.66 237.11 157.28 Interest 9.39 12.51 11.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 220.27 224.60 145.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 220.27 224.60 145.52 Tax 40.68 40.87 32.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 179.59 183.73 113.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 179.59 183.73 113.38 Minority Interest -0.16 -0.01 -9.55 Share Of P/L Of Associates -7.67 -7.14 -9.15 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 171.76 176.58 94.68 Equity Share Capital 67.00 33.50 33.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.82 26.36 14.13 Diluted EPS 12.82 26.36 14.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.82 27.42 14.13 Diluted EPS 12.82 26.36 14.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited