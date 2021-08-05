Lyka Labs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore, up 313.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.47 crore in June 2021 up 313.9% from Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.65 crore in June 2021 up 443.22% from Rs. 5.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.34 crore in June 2021 up 1440.1% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2020.

Lyka Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 6.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2020.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 84.90 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 186.82% returns over the last 6 months and 346.84% over the last 12 months.