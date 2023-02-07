English
    Lyka Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore, down 49.92% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore in December 2022 down 49.92% from Rs. 35.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 down 272.89% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 75.63% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021.

    Lyka Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.8225.5335.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.8225.5335.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.075.825.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.385.037.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.460.150.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.594.784.29
    Depreciation3.473.622.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.034.724.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.261.4110.78
    Other Income1.061.190.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.202.6011.18
    Interest3.083.034.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.28-0.446.54
    Exceptional Items-7.01-0.210.18
    P/L Before Tax-10.29-0.646.72
    Tax0.23-0.300.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.52-0.346.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.04--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.52-0.386.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.52-0.386.09
    Equity Share Capital28.6928.6928.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.64-0.142.11
    Diluted EPS-3.64-0.142.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.64-0.142.11
    Diluted EPS-3.64-0.142.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited