Lyka Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore, down 49.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore in December 2022 down 49.92% from Rs. 35.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 down 272.89% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 75.63% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 126.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.06% over the last 12 months.