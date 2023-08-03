Lupin Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 453.33 crore from year-ago loss, tops Street estimates

Lupin Q1 earnings

Pharma major Lupin Ltd. recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 453.33 crore for the April-June quarter FY24, as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 86.8 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The drugmaker's net profit for the period topped analyst’s estimate of Rs 276.2 crore, pegged by a consensus of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker also reported a 28.6 percent increase in revenue at Rs 4814.06 crore as against Rs 3,743.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The Street had pegged revenue for the company at Rs 4,530.9 crore for the quarter under review.

"Our India branded business has bounced back to double-digit growth despite NLEM price reductions. With the clearance of Pithampur Unit-2 we expect to add to the product approvals for the US region," said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin Ltd.

North America sales for the quarter were Rs. 1590.5 crore, up 57.4 percent compared to Rs 1010.4 crore in the same quarter previous year and accounted for 34 percent of Lupin’s global sales.

India formulation sales for the quarter were Rs 1638.4 crore, up 9.8 percent as compared to Rs 1492 crore in the same quarter previous year. This accounted for 35 percent of Lupin’s global sales.

Investment in R&D was Rs 367.9 crore (7.8 percent of sales) for the April-June quarter compared with Rs 305 crore (7.0 percent of sales) for Jan- Mar quarter. Lupin received approval for 4 ANDAs from the U.S. FDA in the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1,035.35 a piece on August 3, up 4.10 percent, ahead of the announcement of the quarterly earnings on NSE.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details)