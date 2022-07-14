English
    L&T Infotech Q1 Results | Net profit rises 28% YoY to Rs 633 crore

    The growth was broad based across verticals but margins were hit by salary hikes, increase in travel costs and supply side pressures.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    L&T Infotech on July 14 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 633.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, up 27.64 percent from Rs 496.30 crore a year back. On a sequential basis, profit for the quarter was almost flat compared to the reported profit of Rs 637 crore in the March quarter.

    Consolidated revenue from operations came in higher by 30.62 percent at Rs 4,522.8 crore for the quarter from Rs 3,462.5 crore in the year-ago period. Quarter-on-quarter, it grew 5.14 per cent.

    The company said its revenue grew 26.6 percent YoY in constant currency.

    “We added four Global Fortune 500 logos to our client list in Q1, taking our total Global Fortune 500 customers to 77. We are also happy to announce 4 large deal wins during the quarter with net new total contract value (TCV) of $79 million,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales & Executive Board Member, L&T Infotech.

    Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Board Member, L&T Infotech, said the company’s healthy pipeline will ensure that it maintains large deal momentum. “Our sustained net headcount addition reflects our confidence and continued focus to deliver strong growth in FY23,” he added.

    EBITDA margin came in at 18.4 percent compared to 18.7 percent in the year ago quarter and 19.7 percent in the previous quarter. EBIT margin was at 16 percent compared to 16.4 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively.

    Source: L&T Infotech Source: L&T Infotech

    Last twelve month attrition rate – the rate at which employees leave the company – dipped slightly to 23.8 percent compared to 24 percent in the previous quarter. Total headcount was at 48,766 against 46,648 in the end of March quarter.
