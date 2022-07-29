LT Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.88 crore, up 76.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.88 crore in June 2022 up 76.72% from Rs. 593.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.77 crore in June 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 33.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.57 crore in June 2022 down 3.42% from Rs. 57.54 crore in June 2021.

LT Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2021.

LT Foods shares closed at 88.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.04% returns over the last 6 months and 8.44% over the last 12 months.