L&T Finance Holding Q1 Net Profit seen up 9.2% YoY to Rs. 589 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects L&T Finance Holding to report net profit at Rs. 589 crore up 9.2% year-on-year (up 6.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 13.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 7.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,321 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 12.8% Y-o-Y (up 12.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,016 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.