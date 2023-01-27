LKP Securities Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.29 crore, down 11.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.21% from Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 63.79% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 down 46.3% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.

LKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

