English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LKP Securities Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.29 crore, down 11.21% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LKP Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.29 crore in December 2022 down 11.21% from Rs. 22.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 63.79% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 down 46.3% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.

    LKP Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.1522.0822.52
    Other Operating Income0.14-0.350.32
    Total Income From Operations20.2921.7322.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.438.287.80
    Depreciation0.720.620.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.020.020.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.299.829.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.823.004.60
    Other Income0.290.120.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.113.134.77
    Interest0.650.540.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.462.594.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.462.594.16
    Tax0.390.751.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.061.842.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.061.842.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.061.842.94
    Equity Share Capital15.0414.9714.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.250.40
    Diluted EPS0.140.250.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.250.40
    Diluted EPS0.140.250.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited