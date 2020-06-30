Linaks Micro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 87.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linaks Microelectronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 87.39% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 26.35% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.
Linaks Micro shares closed at 0.42 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months
|Linaks Microelectronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.04
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.04
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.02
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.03
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.15
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.19
|-0.20
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.20
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.18
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am