Linaks Micro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 87.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 87.39% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 26.35% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

Linaks Micro shares closed at 0.42 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months