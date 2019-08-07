Linaks Micro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 62.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linaks Microelectronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2019 up 62.36% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 up 10.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.
Linaks Micro shares closed at 0.68 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 01:45 pm