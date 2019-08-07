Linaks Micro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 62.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2019 up 62.36% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 up 10.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2018.

Linaks Micro shares closed at 0.68 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)