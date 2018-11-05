Leena Cons Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 11.86% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 11.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 422.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Leena Cons shares closed at 13.09 on January 31, 2014 (BSE)