Larsen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26,930.54 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 26,930.54 36,734.13 20,211.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 26,930.54 36,734.13 20,211.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,862.26 4,145.27 2,988.15 Purchase of Traded Goods 316.50 184.97 195.80 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -733.75 11.25 -1,443.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2,098.76 2,247.20 1,926.50 Depreciation 378.56 357.24 342.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 817.55 626.37 640.71 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19,695.81 25,994.87 14,357.63 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,494.85 3,166.96 1,203.99 Other Income 858.23 1,079.92 567.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,353.08 4,246.88 1,771.84 Interest 547.35 534.01 504.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,805.73 3,712.87 1,267.34 Exceptional Items 397.97 -- -- P/L Before Tax 2,203.70 3,712.87 1,267.34 Tax 411.34 710.02 356.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,792.36 3,002.85 911.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,792.36 3,002.85 911.22 Equity Share Capital 281.11 281.10 281.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.75 21.37 6.49 Diluted EPS 12.74 21.35 6.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.75 21.37 6.49 Diluted EPS 12.74 21.35 6.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited