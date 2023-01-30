English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Larsen Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46,389.72 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:Net Sales at Rs 46,389.72 crore in December 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 39,562.92 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,552.92 crore in December 2022 up 24.25% from Rs. 2,054.74 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,828.07 crore in December 2022 up 14.24% from Rs. 5,101.81 crore in December 2021.
    Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 18.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in December 2021.Larsen shares closed at 2,159.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.13% over the last 12 months.
    Larsen & Toubro
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46,389.7242,762.6139,562.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46,389.7242,762.6139,562.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,660.314,102.484,003.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods374.50303.58322.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-694.92-1,409.75-1,281.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9,532.509,166.297,631.46
    Depreciation825.18860.17732.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2,396.601,955.272,111.55
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25,047.6923,112.6422,245.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,247.864,671.933,797.96
    Other Income755.03738.53571.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,002.895,410.464,369.35
    Interest802.451,468.32813.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,200.443,942.143,555.55
    Exceptional Items135.99----
    P/L Before Tax4,336.433,942.143,555.55
    Tax1,270.501,122.941,058.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,065.932,819.202,496.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,065.932,819.202,496.86
    Minority Interest-505.54-556.29-462.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.47-33.9420.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,552.922,228.972,054.74
    Equity Share Capital281.07281.04280.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1715.8614.63
    Diluted EPS18.1515.8514.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1720.0614.63
    Diluted EPS18.1515.8514.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited