Larsen Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46,389.72 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

January 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:Net Sales at Rs 46,389.72 crore in December 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 39,562.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,552.92 crore in December 2022 up 24.25% from Rs. 2,054.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,828.07 crore in December 2022 up 14.24% from Rs. 5,101.81 crore in December 2021.
Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 18.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.63 in December 2021.
|Larsen shares closed at 2,159.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.13% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46,389.72
|42,762.61
|39,562.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46,389.72
|42,762.61
|39,562.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,660.31
|4,102.48
|4,003.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|374.50
|303.58
|322.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-694.92
|-1,409.75
|-1,281.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9,532.50
|9,166.29
|7,631.46
|Depreciation
|825.18
|860.17
|732.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2,396.60
|1,955.27
|2,111.55
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25,047.69
|23,112.64
|22,245.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,247.86
|4,671.93
|3,797.96
|Other Income
|755.03
|738.53
|571.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,002.89
|5,410.46
|4,369.35
|Interest
|802.45
|1,468.32
|813.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,200.44
|3,942.14
|3,555.55
|Exceptional Items
|135.99
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,336.43
|3,942.14
|3,555.55
|Tax
|1,270.50
|1,122.94
|1,058.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,065.93
|2,819.20
|2,496.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,065.93
|2,819.20
|2,496.86
|Minority Interest
|-505.54
|-556.29
|-462.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-7.47
|-33.94
|20.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,552.92
|2,228.97
|2,054.74
|Equity Share Capital
|281.07
|281.04
|280.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.17
|15.86
|14.63
|Diluted EPS
|18.15
|15.85
|14.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.17
|20.06
|14.63
|Diluted EPS
|18.15
|15.85
|14.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
