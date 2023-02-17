Lancer Containe Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 158.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 63.44% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.58 crore in December 2022 up 72.01% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.

Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2021.

Lancer Containe shares closed at 177.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)