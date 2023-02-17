English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lancer Containe Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.23 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 158.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 63.44% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.58 crore in December 2022 up 72.01% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.

    Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in December 2021.

    Lancer Containe shares closed at 177.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)

    Lancer Containers Lines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.23227.32158.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.23227.32158.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.28203.66140.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.55-7.04-1.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.093.443.51
    Depreciation4.423.872.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.712.823.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2920.5711.78
    Other Income0.871.920.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1622.4912.03
    Interest4.012.900.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1419.5911.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1419.5911.51
    Tax2.533.733.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6215.868.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6215.868.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.6215.868.33
    Equity Share Capital30.1430.1430.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.265.262.76
    Diluted EPS2.264.272.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.265.262.76
    Diluted EPS2.264.272.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lancer Containe #Lancer Containers Lines #Results #Shipping
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am