Lakshmi Elec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore, down 34.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.19 crore in March 2019 down 34.99% from Rs. 60.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2019 down 55.58% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2019 down 62.18% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2018.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.07 in March 2018.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 529.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -27.59% over the last 12 months.