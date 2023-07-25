Lakshmi Elec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore, up 19.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore in June 2023 up 19.7% from Rs. 77.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.53 crore in June 2023 up 14.3% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2023 up 17.72% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 22.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.69 in June 2022.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 1,395.40 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.66% returns over the last 6 months and 119.75% over the last 12 months.