English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lakshmi Elec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore, up 19.7% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore in June 2023 up 19.7% from Rs. 77.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.53 crore in June 2023 up 14.3% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2023 up 17.72% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022.

    Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 22.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.69 in June 2022.

    Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 1,395.40 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.66% returns over the last 6 months and 119.75% over the last 12 months.

    Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.7995.7877.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.7995.7877.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.5375.6861.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.243.39-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.076.155.97
    Depreciation0.710.700.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.544.833.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.175.046.05
    Other Income2.490.860.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.665.906.54
    Interest0.160.160.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.505.746.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.505.746.44
    Tax1.971.691.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.534.054.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.534.054.84
    Equity Share Capital2.462.462.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.5016.4919.69
    Diluted EPS22.5016.4919.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.5016.4919.69
    Diluted EPS22.5016.4919.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Lakshmi Elec #Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!