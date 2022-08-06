English
    Lakshmi Elec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.52 crore, up 113.11% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.52 crore in June 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 36.38 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2022 up 271.75% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022 up 268.39% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

    Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 19.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.30 in June 2021.

    Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 693.25 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and 50.38% over the last 12 months.

    Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.5280.5336.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.5280.5336.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.2462.5128.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.151.510.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.975.904.36
    Depreciation0.570.560.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.843.082.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.056.980.53
    Other Income0.490.590.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.547.571.38
    Interest0.100.120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.447.461.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.447.461.27
    Tax1.602.20-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.845.261.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.845.261.30
    Equity Share Capital2.462.462.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.6921.385.30
    Diluted EPS19.6921.385.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.6921.385.30
    Diluted EPS19.6921.385.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
