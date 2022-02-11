Lakshmi Elec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.30 crore, up 79.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.30 crore in December 2021 up 79.04% from Rs. 38.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2021 up 4182.06% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2021 up 103.96% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 15.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 740.05 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)