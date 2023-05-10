KSB Pumps Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 489.60 crore, up 17.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.21% from Rs. 417.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.56% from Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.50 crore in March 2023 up 3.58% from Rs. 64.20 crore in March 2022.

KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 11.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.21 in March 2022.

KSB Pumps shares closed at 2,277.45 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.77% returns over the last 6 months and 75.03% over the last 12 months.