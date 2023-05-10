English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KSB Pumps Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 489.60 crore, up 17.21% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSB are:

    Net Sales at Rs 489.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.21% from Rs. 417.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.56% from Rs. 39.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.50 crore in March 2023 up 3.58% from Rs. 64.20 crore in March 2022.

    KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 11.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.21 in March 2022.

    KSB Pumps shares closed at 2,277.45 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.77% returns over the last 6 months and 75.03% over the last 12 months.

    KSB
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations489.60524.60417.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations489.60524.60417.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.80232.30198.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.2036.9038.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.908.50-10.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.1067.4056.20
    Depreciation11.7012.0010.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.20102.7080.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5064.8044.20
    Other Income9.308.709.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.8073.5053.70
    Interest0.802.500.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.0071.0052.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.0071.0052.80
    Tax14.0016.8013.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.0054.2039.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.0054.2039.00
    Equity Share Capital34.8034.8034.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5015.5711.21
    Diluted EPS11.5015.5711.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5015.5711.21
    Diluted EPS11.5015.5711.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KSB #KSB Pumps #Pumps #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am