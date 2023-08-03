English
    KSB Pumps Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore, up 31.87% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSB are:Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore in June 2023 up 31.87% from Rs. 448.40 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.70 crore in June 2023 up 31.88% from Rs. 48.30 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.30 crore in June 2023 up 25.23% from Rs. 77.70 crore in June 2022.
    KSB Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 18.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.88 in June 2022.KSB Pumps shares closed at 2,301.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.24% returns over the last 6 months and 47.60% over the last 12 months.
    KSB
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations591.30489.60448.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations591.30489.60448.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials283.50239.80223.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.5033.2049.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.10-1.90-21.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.8066.1060.60
    Depreciation12.0011.7011.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.4095.2075.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.2045.5050.00
    Other Income12.109.3016.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.3054.8066.60
    Interest0.900.801.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.4054.0065.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.4054.0065.20
    Tax20.7014.0016.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.7040.0048.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.7040.0048.30
    Equity Share Capital34.8034.8034.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3011.5013.88
    Diluted EPS18.3011.5013.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3011.5013.88
    Diluted EPS18.3011.5013.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

