KSB Pumps Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 591.30 crore, up 31.87% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 591.30 489.60 448.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 591.30 489.60 448.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 283.50 239.80 223.20 Purchase of Traded Goods 60.50 33.20 49.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.10 -1.90 -21.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 66.80 66.10 60.60 Depreciation 12.00 11.70 11.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 106.40 95.20 75.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.20 45.50 50.00 Other Income 12.10 9.30 16.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.30 54.80 66.60 Interest 0.90 0.80 1.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.40 54.00 65.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 84.40 54.00 65.20 Tax 20.70 14.00 16.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.70 40.00 48.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.70 40.00 48.30 Equity Share Capital 34.80 34.80 34.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.30 11.50 13.88 Diluted EPS 18.30 11.50 13.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.30 11.50 13.88 Diluted EPS 18.30 11.50 13.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited