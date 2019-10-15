KPTL Q2 PAT seen up 28.7% YoY to Rs. 118 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Engineering sector. The brokerage house expects KPTL to report net profit at Rs. 118 crore up 28.7% year-on-year (up 27.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,759 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4 percent Y-o-Y (down 70 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10.9 crore.

