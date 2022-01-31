Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 – Why a must-have in the portfolio

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1898, Market Cap: Rs 3,76,603 crore) headline numbers mask the underlying strength of the business. With a best-in-class asset quality and an equally impressive liability profile, the bank has now accelerated growth. The next few years will see Kotak Bank aggressively capturing market share without compromising much on risk parameters. With a strong senior management team in place, investors should not worry much on the succession after Uday Kotak steps down in...