Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 results: Consolidated net profit up 50.62% at Rs 4,150.19 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 earnings: On a standalone basis, net profit rose 66.7 percent on-year to Rs 3,452.30 crore, beating analysts' expectations of a 53 percent growth at Rs 3,182 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Kotak Mahindra Bank on July 22 reported a 50.62 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 4,150.19 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 66.7 percent on-year to Rs 3,452.30 crore, beating analysts' expectations of a 53 percent growth at Rs 3,182 crore.

In the year-ago quarter, the Mumbai-based private sector lender reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,495.59 crore.

On the asset quality front, the lender saw an improvement in the first quarter, with gross non-performing asset (NPA) declining to 1.75 percent from 2.27 percent in the year-ago period.

Net NPA fell to 0.43 percent against 0.41 percent in the previous quarter and 0.69 percent in a year-ago period.

On July 21, Kotak Mahindra Bank ended at Rs 1,971.10 on BSE, up 0.70 percent from the previous close, while the benchmark Sensex declined 1.31 percent to 66,684.26.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)