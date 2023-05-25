Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 120.8 crore

During the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 111.84 crore from Rs 84.85 crore in the preceding fiscal.

earRealty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a more than four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 120.8 crore for the March 2023 quarter on higher income.

Its net profit was Rs 26.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income also jumped over two-fold to Rs 804.42 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 380.99 crore a year ago, the Pune-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,521.02 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,136.50 crore in 2021-22.