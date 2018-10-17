Kolte- Patil Developers Q2 PAT may dip 10.6% YoY to Rs. 27 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Kolte- Patil Developers to report net profit at Rs. 27 crore down 10.6% year-on-year (down 29.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 33.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 22 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 305 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 39 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 83 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.