    Kiri Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.45 crore, down 17.48% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.45 crore in June 2023 down 17.48% from Rs. 171.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 95.4% from Rs. 27.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2023 up 175.66% from Rs. 16.68 crore in June 2022.

    Kiri Industries shares closed at 278.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.67% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.

    Kiri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.45156.76171.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.45156.76171.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.97124.37137.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.64-10.44-2.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.609.8811.64
    Depreciation11.0710.9310.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.0548.0456.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.60-26.02-42.76
    Other Income25.151.1715.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.55-24.85-27.64
    Interest3.861.921.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.32-26.76-28.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.32-26.76-28.91
    Tax-1.04-0.17-1.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.28-26.59-27.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.28-26.59-27.85
    Equity Share Capital51.8351.8351.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-5.03-5.37
    Diluted EPS-0.25-5.03-5.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-5.03-5.37
    Diluted EPS-0.25-5.03-5.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

