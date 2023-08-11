Kiri Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.45 crore, down 17.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.45 crore in June 2023 down 17.48% from Rs. 171.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 95.4% from Rs. 27.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2023 up 175.66% from Rs. 16.68 crore in June 2022.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 278.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.67% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.