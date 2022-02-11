Kingfa Science Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 256.37 crore, up 32.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.37 crore in December 2021 up 32.29% from Rs. 193.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021 up 353.59% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021 up 144.19% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2020.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2020.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,375.85 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 120.10% over the last 12 months.