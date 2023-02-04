English
    KELTECH Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.09 crore, up 54.7% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KELTECH Energies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.09 crore in December 2022 up 54.7% from Rs. 97.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 236.13% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2022 up 132.76% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.

    KELTECH Energies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.09113.5997.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.09113.5997.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.3489.5077.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.295.411.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-1.51-0.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.594.704.62
    Depreciation1.521.511.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3611.9912.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.301.981.47
    Other Income0.010.140.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.302.121.50
    Interest1.411.380.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.900.750.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.900.750.85
    Tax1.410.220.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.490.530.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.490.530.74
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.905.287.41
    Diluted EPS24.905.287.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.905.287.41
    Diluted EPS24.905.287.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited