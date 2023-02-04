KELTECH Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.09 crore, up 54.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.09 crore in December 2022 up 54.7% from Rs. 97.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 236.13% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2022 up 132.76% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.

KELTECH Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 24.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.41 in December 2021.

Read More