    Kellton Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.71 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kellton Tech Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 242.71 crore in March 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 210.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 176.47 crore in March 2023 down 1037.3% from Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2023 down 32.92% from Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2022.

    Kellton Tech shares closed at 69.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.98% over the last 12 months.

    Kellton Tech Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations242.71230.87210.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations242.71230.87210.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.29---5.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost132.90111.48110.71
    Depreciation4.893.312.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.8393.9179.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8122.1723.29
    Other Income0.720.520.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5322.6923.46
    Interest2.822.643.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.7120.0520.28
    Exceptional Items-184.140.040.01
    P/L Before Tax-174.4320.0920.29
    Tax2.043.531.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-176.4716.5618.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-176.4716.5618.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-176.4716.5618.83
    Equity Share Capital48.2748.2548.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.951.792.10
    Diluted EPS-18.911.782.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.951.792.10
    Diluted EPS-18.911.782.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
