Kellton Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.71 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.71 crore in March 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 210.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 176.47 crore in March 2023 down 1037.3% from Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2023 down 32.92% from Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2022.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 69.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.98% over the last 12 months.