Kellton Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 242.71 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kellton Tech Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 242.71 crore in March 2023 up 15.38% from Rs. 210.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 176.47 crore in March 2023 down 1037.3% from Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2023 down 32.92% from Rs. 25.97 crore in March 2022.
Kellton Tech shares closed at 69.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.98% over the last 12 months.
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|242.71
|230.87
|210.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|242.71
|230.87
|210.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.29
|--
|-5.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|132.90
|111.48
|110.71
|Depreciation
|4.89
|3.31
|2.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|92.83
|93.91
|79.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.81
|22.17
|23.29
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.52
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.53
|22.69
|23.46
|Interest
|2.82
|2.64
|3.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.71
|20.05
|20.28
|Exceptional Items
|-184.14
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-174.43
|20.09
|20.29
|Tax
|2.04
|3.53
|1.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-176.47
|16.56
|18.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-176.47
|16.56
|18.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-176.47
|16.56
|18.83
|Equity Share Capital
|48.27
|48.25
|48.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.95
|1.79
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-18.91
|1.78
|2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.95
|1.79
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-18.91
|1.78
|2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited