KCP Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 345.97 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.97 crore in December 2019 down 5.85% from Rs. 367.46 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019 up 94.54% from Rs. 42.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.10 crore in December 2019 up 117.09% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2018.

KCP shares closed at 63.20 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -21.44% over the last 12 months.