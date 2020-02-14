KCP Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 345.97 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP are:
Net Sales at Rs 345.97 crore in December 2019 down 5.85% from Rs. 367.46 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019 up 94.54% from Rs. 42.05 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.10 crore in December 2019 up 117.09% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2018.
KCP shares closed at 63.20 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -21.44% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|KCP
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|345.97
|341.02
|367.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|345.97
|341.02
|367.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.66
|50.80
|46.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|81.14
|92.72
|92.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|51.14
|78.88
|Employees Cost
|26.69
|21.63
|27.63
|Depreciation
|23.64
|24.87
|20.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|161.37
|92.71
|113.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.52
|7.14
|-10.95
|Other Income
|0.98
|1.77
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|8.91
|-9.85
|Interest
|15.91
|15.22
|9.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.45
|-6.31
|-19.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.45
|-6.31
|-19.62
|Tax
|-16.08
|-4.40
|-4.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.37
|-1.91
|-14.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.37
|-1.91
|-14.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|10.12
|-27.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.93
|0.60
|0.46
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.29
|8.81
|-42.05
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.79
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.79
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.79
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.79
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:00 pm