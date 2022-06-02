Kavveri Telecom Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, up 407.39% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 407.39% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022 down 30.01% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 197.06% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.
Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 9.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.14% returns over the last 6 months
|Kavveri Telecom Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.99
|2.44
|0.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.99
|2.44
|0.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.40
|1.07
|0.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.25
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.52
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.67
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.08
|-1.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.08
|-1.04
|Interest
|3.32
|3.38
|3.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.17
|-3.46
|-4.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.17
|-3.46
|-4.58
|Tax
|2.22
|-0.13
|-0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.39
|-3.33
|-4.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.39
|-3.33
|-4.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.39
|-3.33
|-4.15
|Equity Share Capital
|20.12
|20.12
|20.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.68
|-1.66
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-2.68
|-1.66
|-2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.68
|-1.66
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-2.68
|-1.66
|-2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited