Kansai Nerolac Q3 PAT may dip 20.4% YoY to Rs. 160.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Sirca Paint India | PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund) bought 1,63,874 equity shares in the company at Rs 435.74 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Kansai Nerolac to report net profit at Rs. 160.7 crore down 20.4% year-on-year (up 63.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,636.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 15.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 48.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 244.7 crore.

