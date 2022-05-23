Kamat Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.20 crore, up 58.46% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.20 crore in March 2022 up 58.46% from Rs. 29.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2022 up 63.91% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021.
Kamat Hotels shares closed at 67.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 92.17% over the last 12 months.
|Kamat Hotels (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.20
|51.38
|29.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.20
|51.38
|29.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.37
|5.79
|3.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.33
|8.92
|5.98
|Depreciation
|4.19
|4.26
|4.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.19
|19.38
|12.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.12
|13.02
|3.50
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.32
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.48
|13.34
|4.05
|Interest
|13.34
|12.46
|10.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.86
|0.88
|-6.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.86
|0.88
|-6.88
|Tax
|-1.10
|-0.38
|-1.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.76
|1.26
|-5.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.76
|1.26
|-5.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.76
|1.25
|-5.49
|Equity Share Capital
|24.17
|24.17
|24.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|0.53
|-2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|0.53
|-2.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|0.53
|-2.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|0.53
|-2.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
