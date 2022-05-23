Kamat Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.20 crore, up 58.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.20 crore in March 2022 up 58.46% from Rs. 29.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2022 up 63.91% from Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2021.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 67.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and 92.17% over the last 12 months.