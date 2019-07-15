Kalpataru Power Transmission Q4 PAT seen up 6.3% YoY to Rs. 86.2 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Kalpataru Power Transmission to report net profit at Rs. 86.2 crore up 6.3% year-on-year (down 37% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 38.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,524.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 34.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 175.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.