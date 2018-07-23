Kalpataru Power Q1 PAT seen up 20.7% YoY to Rs. 85 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Kalpataru Power to report net profit at Rs. 85 crore up 20.7% year-on-year (down 18.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,438.9 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 164 crore.

