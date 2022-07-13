Kajaria Ceramics Q1 PAT seen up 96.4% YoY to Rs. 84.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Kajaria Ceramics | CMP: Rs 943 | The share ended flat on May 17. Net profit of the firm went down 24.6% at Rs 95.7 crore against Rs 127.1 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 15.7% at Rs 1,102 crore against Rs 952.5 crore (YoY) while EBITDA was down 13.1% at Rs 166 crore against Rs 191 crore (YoY). Margin ame in at 15.1% against 20% (YoY).

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Building Material sector. The brokerage house expects Kajaria Ceramics to report net profit at Rs. 84.7 crore up 96.4% year-on-year (down 11.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 82.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,024.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 78.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 143.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.