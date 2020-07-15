Kajaria Ceramics Q1 PAT may dip 86.1% YoY to Rs. 7.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-July’ 20) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Kajaria Ceramics to report net profit at Rs. 7.1 crore down 86.1% year-on-year (down 85.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 49.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 45.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 353.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 68.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 63.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 33.7 crore.

