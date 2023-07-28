English
    Jyoti Resins Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.18 crore, down 4.26% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives are:Net Sales at Rs 61.18 crore in June 2023 down 4.26% from Rs. 63.91 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.74 crore in June 2023 up 73.51% from Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.31 crore in June 2023 up 92.16% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022.
    Jyoti Resins EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.68 in June 2022.Jyoti Resins shares closed at 1,503.10 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.08% returns over the last 6 months and 85.62% over the last 12 months.
    Jyoti Resins and Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.1865.0863.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.1865.0863.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.3128.2739.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.414.30-1.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.824.304.20
    Depreciation0.270.400.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7212.8311.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4814.9710.62
    Other Income0.561.750.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0416.7210.82
    Interest--0.030.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0416.6910.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.0416.6910.82
    Tax5.304.971.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7411.729.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7411.729.07
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.129.7722.68
    Diluted EPS13.129.7722.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.129.7722.68
    Diluted EPS13.129.7722.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Jyoti Resins #Jyoti Resins and Adhesives #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

