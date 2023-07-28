Jyoti Resins Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.18 crore, down 4.26% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 61.18 65.08 63.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 61.18 65.08 63.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.31 28.27 39.03 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 4.30 -1.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.82 4.30 4.20 Depreciation 0.27 0.40 0.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12.72 12.83 11.38 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.48 14.97 10.62 Other Income 0.56 1.75 0.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.04 16.72 10.82 Interest -- 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.04 16.69 10.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.04 16.69 10.82 Tax 5.30 4.97 1.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.74 11.72 9.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.74 11.72 9.07 Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 4.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.12 9.77 22.68 Diluted EPS 13.12 9.77 22.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.12 9.77 22.68 Diluted EPS 13.12 9.77 22.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited