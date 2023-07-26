Jyothy Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 687.10 crore, up 15.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.10 crore in June 2023 up 15.05% from Rs. 597.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.29 crore in June 2023 up 98.74% from Rs. 48.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.36 crore in June 2023 up 83.9% from Rs. 73.06 crore in June 2022.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 290.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.58% returns over the last 6 months and 73.46% over the last 12 months.