English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jyothy Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 687.10 crore, up 15.05% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 687.10 crore in June 2023 up 15.05% from Rs. 597.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.29 crore in June 2023 up 98.74% from Rs. 48.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.36 crore in June 2023 up 83.9% from Rs. 73.06 crore in June 2022.

    Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

    Jyothy Labs shares closed at 290.90 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.58% returns over the last 6 months and 73.46% over the last 12 months.

    Jyothy Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations687.10616.95597.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations687.10616.95597.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials330.25280.87343.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.8631.9639.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.8922.05-24.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.8964.7863.93
    Depreciation11.9611.9013.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses50.4145.9345.04
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.1680.1069.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.4679.3646.79
    Other Income16.945.7013.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.4085.0660.02
    Interest1.113.123.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.2981.9456.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.2981.9456.72
    Tax25.0422.688.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.2559.2647.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.2559.2647.73
    Minority Interest0.04-0.230.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates96.2959.0348.45
    Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.621.611.32
    Diluted EPS2.621.611.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.621.611.32
    Diluted EPS2.621.611.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jyothy Labs #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!