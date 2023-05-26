Jupiter Wagons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.70 crore, up 96.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 711.70 crore in March 2023 up 96.27% from Rs. 362.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.78 crore in March 2023 up 191.4% from Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.04 crore in March 2023 up 191.06% from Rs. 32.31 crore in March 2022.

Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 127.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.81% returns over the last 6 months and 127.39% over the last 12 months.