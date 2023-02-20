Jupiter Wagons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore, up 456.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore in December 2022 up 456.9% from Rs. 115.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2022 up 1966.41% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.61 crore in December 2022 up 1134.83% from Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2021.

Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.

Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 104.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 73.88% returns over the last 6 months and 155.73% over the last 12 months.