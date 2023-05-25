English
    Jupiter Wagons Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.70 crore, up 96.27% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Wagons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 711.70 crore in March 2023 up 96.27% from Rs. 362.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.21 crore in March 2023 up 184.18% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.23 crore in March 2023 up 188.91% from Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2022.

    Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

    Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 122.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.23% returns over the last 6 months and 118.02% over the last 12 months.

    Jupiter Wagons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations711.70644.43362.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations711.70644.43362.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials535.37476.32286.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.9120.48-3.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3110.999.47
    Depreciation6.196.155.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.8856.4938.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.0374.0025.34
    Other Income1.011.921.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.0475.9126.37
    Interest8.727.434.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.3268.4821.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.3268.4821.54
    Tax38.3522.667.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.9745.8213.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.9745.8213.95
    Minority Interest0.000.000.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.76-1.23-0.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.2144.5913.80
    Equity Share Capital387.45387.4589.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.160.36
    Diluted EPS1.011.160.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.161.56
    Diluted EPS1.011.160.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:02 pm