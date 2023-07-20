JSW Steel Q1 preview: Revenue likely to rise 25% YoY despite sectoral challenges

JSW Steel

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Despite the expectation of weaker earnings in the metal sector, analysts believe that JSW Steel Ltd may stand out and report improved earnings. The company is set to announce its earnings on Friday, and there is optimism that JSW Steel's performance could defy the downward trend seen in other firms within the sector.

Analysts predict that JSW Steel Ltd sales for the June quarter may jump 25 percent year on year, primarily driven by higher volume growth. Furthermore, the EBITDA is expected to double during the quarter, primarily due to the boost in sales.

JSW Steel may report a revenue of Rs 47,627.60 crore, up 25 percent year on year while EBITDA may surge by 114 percent to Rs 9,210.90 crore from a year ago. Net profit likely to be at Rs 3,915.60 crore, 367 percent jump YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter may be at 19.3 percent from 11.3 percent last year and 17 percent a quarter ago.

Analysts said despite the metal sector expected to post weaker earnings, JSW Steel's turnaround in the situation due to both coking coal and iron ore prices have been falling, which could potentially alleviate the pressure on JSW's margins and improve their overall performance in the future.

Few analysts expect the firm to face margin challenges during the first quarter due to unfavorable macro-economic conditions and significant fluctuations in raw material prices. The company's costs have likely been adversely affected, it added.

"We expect JSTL to report a standalone volume of 4.8 mn tons (+20 percent yoy, -15 percent qoq). We estimate steel realization to decrease by 2.9 percent qoq ( -18 percent yoy) led by price cuts during the quarter. We estimate standalone EBITDA/ton to decline by 28 percent qoq to Rs7,890/ton (-33 percent yoy) led by lower realisations and high-cost coking coal inventory", said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to investors.

Analysts said they are closely monitoring JSW's export volumes and capex plan. The export volumes can significantly influence the company's overall sales and profitability while capex can offer valuable insights into their investment strategies and future growth prospects, analysts added.