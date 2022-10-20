Johnson Control Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.24 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.24 crore in September 2022 down 22.4% from Rs. 397.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 52.95 crore in September 2022 down 471.2% from Rs. 9.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2022 down 757.46% from Rs. 7.78 crore in September 2021.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,388.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.48% returns over the last 6 months and -35.93% over the last 12 months.