Johnson Control Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.08 crore, down 17.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.08 crore in September 2020 down 17.66% from Rs. 376.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2020 down 2873.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2020 down 170.67% from Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2019.

Johnson Control shares closed at 2,129.50 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.