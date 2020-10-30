Johnson Control Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 310.08 crore, down 17.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:
Net Sales at Rs 310.08 crore in September 2020 down 17.66% from Rs. 376.59 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2020 down 2873.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2020 down 170.67% from Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2019.
Johnson Control shares closed at 2,129.50 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.
|Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|310.08
|269.58
|376.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|310.08
|269.58
|376.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.59
|13.10
|122.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.41
|34.30
|76.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|104.82
|127.55
|43.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.85
|44.01
|36.28
|Depreciation
|17.73
|13.08
|11.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.54
|72.74
|95.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.86
|-35.20
|-9.99
|Other Income
|1.66
|0.99
|2.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.20
|-34.21
|-7.05
|Interest
|4.22
|3.77
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.42
|-37.98
|-7.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|7.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.42
|-30.87
|-7.93
|Tax
|-6.39
|-7.74
|-7.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.03
|-23.13
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.03
|-23.13
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.00
|-8.50
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-7.00
|-8.50
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.00
|-8.50
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-7.00
|-8.50
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am