Johnson Control Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 432.91 crore, down 34.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 432.91 crore in March 2020 down 34.94% from Rs. 665.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2020 down 83.07% from Rs. 42.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.41 crore in March 2020 down 63.61% from Rs. 78.08 crore in March 2019.

Johnson Control EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 15.60 in March 2019.

Johnson Control shares closed at 2,432.15 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.51% returns over the last 6 months and 45.19% over the last 12 months.