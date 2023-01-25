Johnson Control Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.26 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 575.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2022 down 226.87% from Rs. 20.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 97.72% from Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2021.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,101.00 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.32% returns over the last 6 months and -39.68% over the last 12 months.