Johnson Control Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.26 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:
Net Sales at Rs 518.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 575.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2022 down 226.87% from Rs. 20.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 97.72% from Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2021.
Johnson Control shares closed at 1,101.00 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.32% returns over the last 6 months and -39.68% over the last 12 months.
|Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|518.26
|308.24
|575.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|518.26
|308.24
|575.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|403.00
|113.91
|437.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|72.21
|40.38
|104.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-88.89
|85.51
|-150.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.03
|37.73
|48.58
|Depreciation
|19.60
|18.89
|18.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.86
|84.60
|89.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.55
|-72.78
|28.45
|Other Income
|3.04
|2.74
|1.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.51
|-70.04
|29.69
|Interest
|1.59
|1.47
|1.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.10
|-71.51
|27.86
|Exceptional Items
|-14.72
|1.56
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.82
|-69.95
|27.86
|Tax
|-8.66
|-17.00
|7.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.16
|-52.95
|20.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.16
|-52.95
|20.62
|Equity Share Capital
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.60
|-19.50
|7.60
|Diluted EPS
|-9.60
|-19.50
|7.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.60
|-19.50
|7.60
|Diluted EPS
|-9.60
|-19.50
|7.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited