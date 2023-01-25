English
    Johnson Control Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.26 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.26 crore in December 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 575.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2022 down 226.87% from Rs. 20.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 97.72% from Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2021.

    Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.26308.24575.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.26308.24575.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials403.00113.91437.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.2140.38104.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-88.8985.51-150.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.0337.7348.58
    Depreciation19.6018.8918.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.8684.6089.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.55-72.7828.45
    Other Income3.042.741.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.51-70.0429.69
    Interest1.591.471.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.10-71.5127.86
    Exceptional Items-14.721.56--
    P/L Before Tax-34.82-69.9527.86
    Tax-8.66-17.007.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.16-52.9520.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.16-52.9520.62
    Equity Share Capital27.1927.1927.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.60-19.507.60
    Diluted EPS-9.60-19.507.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.60-19.507.60
    Diluted EPS-9.60-19.507.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited