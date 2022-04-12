JK Cement Q4 PAT seen up 212.1% YoY to Rs. 197.7 cr: ICICI Direct

JK Cement Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen -3 percent from Rs 2,878.25 to Rs 2,788.85 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 21,549 crore.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects JK Cement to report net profit at Rs. 197.7 crore up 212.1% year-on-year (up 18.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,279.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 413.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More